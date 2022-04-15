Roswell residents gather donations for McBride Fire victims

She added that at least five businesses and numerous individuals had the same impulse to help.

Manning and others, such as Roswell Emergency Disaster Relief Services, a local organization, came together to collect, store and distribute donated items to those forced from their homes by the fire.

“I am definitely surprised by how many people just came together so quickly. That has been the most astonishing thing about this," she said.

They received cases of bottled water, hygiene products, diapers, snacks and ready-made food. Manning, Disaster Relief Services and others have hauled them to Ruidoso or kept them in storage until they are requested.

And this Sunday, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Ruidoso residents can stop by a 550 South Main Street location to get some free supplies.

“For two hours, you can come by, if you are displaced here in Roswell from Ruidoso, go over there, show an ID, you can pretty much shop around and grab some supplies,” Manning said.

However, she said, she hopes the recent outpouring of support can continue until those forced to flee their home are finally back on their feet.

“So we are hoping, besides everyone coming together so quickly, that we can keep the love going for a few weeks more, to make sure our neighboring town has the support,” she said.

People interested in donating or learning more can contact Manning at 575-626-6571 or Enrique Moreno of Roswell Emergency Disaster Relief Services at 575-208-4055.

Donated items can also be dropped off at the following Roswell locations: