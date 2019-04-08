Roswell school installs 'buddy bench' for students in need of a friend
Faith Egbuonu
April 08, 2019 05:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Brodie Linthicum, a third grader at Military Heights Elementary in Roswell, was sad when he noticed one of his friends had no one to play with during recess.
"I realized one of my friends doesn't have anyone to play with, so I thought what's one way that I could help him get a friend?” Linthicum wondered.
So, he thought of a cool idea to help his friend in need.
"I thought, well, we should get a buddy bench,” Linthicum said.
Principal Susan Martin liked the idea, and passed the news along to the Parent Teacher Association for approval.
"The PTA agreed with us, and bought the bench for us. The school system came, and set the bench and it's been in place since February,” Martin said.
The idea of the ‘Buddy Bench’ is for when a student doesn’t have someone to play with, they can sit on the bench, while another student joins them to play and interact with one another.
Martin believes Brodie’s effort to help his friend has made a huge impact overall, especially at a time when bullying is prevalent.
"It's absolutely been positive. The students are using it positively,” Martin said.
