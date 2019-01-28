Roswell students hospitalized after vaping | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Roswell students hospitalized after vaping

Faith Egbuonu
January 28, 2019 06:15 PM

ROSWELL, N.M.- Six students in Roswell were taken to the hospital after vaping.

Advertisement

Dr. Ann Lynn Mcilroy, superintendent of Roswell Schools, believes access to vaping materials has become more easily accessible.

"It's more commonplace just in our society. It's more readily available. There are a greater variety of options available to people,” Mcilroy said.

Dr. Mcilroy’s statement reflects what KOB 4 reported on in Rio Rancho last year. There were a growing number of “Juul” e-cigarettes being found on students. More than half of those confiscated were found to have T-H-C, the active ingredient in marijuana.

One even contained “Spice” and “Bath Salts.”

The F-D-A has cracked down on the Juuls.

At Goddard high school last week, students were reportedly vaping “marijuana wax.”

There will be consequences, but most importantly, Mcilroy wants them to learn from it.

"Our goal with discipline is to change behavior, not to beat someone over the head with a rule. We don't want it to be retribution. We want it be disciplined to where it changes behavior,” Mcilroy said.

Credits

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: January 28, 2019 06:15 PM
Created: January 28, 2019 05:03 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman survives carjacking by jumping out of vehicle
Woman survives carjacking by jumping out of vehicle
Mystery person stocked bathrooms at Petroglyphs during govt. shutdown
Mystery person stocked bathrooms at Petroglyphs during govt. shutdown
Police: Bluetooth phones can help detect skimmers at the pump
Police: Bluetooth phones can help detect skimmers at the pump
Suspected serial burglar arrested
Suspected serial burglar arrested
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
Advertisement




Woman survives carjacking by jumping out of vehicle
Woman survives carjacking by jumping out of vehicle
Suspected serial burglar arrested
Suspected serial burglar arrested
Public to weigh in on proposal to ban single-use plastic in Albuquerque
Public to weigh in on proposal to ban single-use plastic in Albuquerque
Albuquerque Pawn shops, secondhand stores could face more regulations
Albuquerque Pawn shops, secondhand stores could face more regulations
Mystery person stocked bathrooms at Petroglyphs during govt. shutdown
Mystery person stocked bathrooms at Petroglyphs during govt. shutdown