Roswell students hospitalized after vaping

Dr. Mcilroy’s statement reflects what KOB 4 reported on in Rio Rancho last year. There were a growing number of “Juul” e-cigarettes being found on students. More than half of those confiscated were found to have T-H-C, the active ingredient in marijuana.

One even contained “Spice” and “Bath Salts.”

The F-D-A has cracked down on the Juuls.

At Goddard high school last week, students were reportedly vaping “marijuana wax.”

There will be consequences, but most importantly, Mcilroy wants them to learn from it.

"Our goal with discipline is to change behavior, not to beat someone over the head with a rule. We don't want it to be retribution. We want it be disciplined to where it changes behavior,” Mcilroy said.