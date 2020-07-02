Roswell teen charged for November online school threat

The Associated Press
Updated: July 02, 2020 08:41 AM
Created: July 02, 2020 08:39 AM
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — The FBI says a teenage boy who made online threats that led to the lockdown of Roswell High School is facing a federal charge.
FBI officials said in a news release Wednesday that the 18-year-old has been charged with interstate communications containing a threat to injure the person of another.
According to authorities, Herbert went on the social media app Snapchat on Nov. 12.
He allegedly posted a message with an image of a semi-automatic weapon and a threat specifically targeted at Roswell High School.
The message led to Roswell High School being shut down.
The boy remains in custody.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)