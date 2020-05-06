Roswell to feature senior photos on billboards

KOB Web Staff
ROSWELL, N.M. — The Roswell Independent School District (RISD) will be celebrating their graduates in a unique way this year.
The district is working with Lindmark Outdoor Media to display photos of RISD graduates on billboards on N. Main Street.
The photo campaign will start on May 18 and run for four weeks.
One billboard will be located at 2710 N. Main and the other will be at 3204 N. Main.
