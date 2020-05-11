Roswell UFO Festival canceled due to COVID-19

Organizers are exploring options to possibly host a virtual costume contest. Galacticon is also planning other mini events that could later this year.

MainStreet Roswell and the Roswell Galacticon issued the following statement about the cancelation:

"The decisions to cancel were not made lightly and we know this will come as an enormous disappointment. as both events are incredibly important to Roswell. Out of concern for the health and safety of our community, we have determined this to be the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation.

We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold these events for our fans and supporters. Although Chaves County has seen relatively few cases, both State and Federal orders have prohibited large gatherings. If, after May 15, mass gatherings are allowed, the regulations to hold it would make it impossible to host a successful, good event."