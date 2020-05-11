Roswell UFO Festival canceled due to COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 11, 2020 11:56 AM
ROSWELL, N.M. — The 2020 UFO Festival and Roswell Galacticon has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Organizers say the event will not be rescheduled.
"MainStreet Roswell may still host the Passport Program and merchandise sales to support our downtown merchants during the July 4 weekend," Juliana Halvorson, 2020 UFO Festival organizer, said. "This quarantine has really hurt our merchants. Many have opened with limited capacity and we plan to do everything we can to be sure those that are still open can survive."
“Though we have had to cancel the events scheduled for the Roswell Convention Center, the Roswell Galacticon Sci-Fi Film Fest will be held digitally," Elaine Mayfield, Roswell Galacticon director, said. "The winning films will be shown on our website during the original dates of July 3-5 and we are seeking the filmmakers’ permission to repeat showings throughout the month of July 2020.”
Organizers are exploring options to possibly host a virtual costume contest. Galacticon is also planning other mini events that could later this year.
MainStreet Roswell and the Roswell Galacticon issued the following statement about the cancelation:
"The decisions to cancel were not made lightly and we know this will come as an enormous disappointment. as both events are incredibly important to Roswell. Out of concern for the health and safety of our community, we have determined this to be the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation.
We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold these events for our fans and supporters. Although Chaves County has seen relatively few cases, both State and Federal orders have prohibited large gatherings. If, after May 15, mass gatherings are allowed, the regulations to hold it would make it impossible to host a successful, good event."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company