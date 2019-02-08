Roswell will redesign busy intersection

"We want to make it a softer S-curve, so people will drive safer and we'll have not only a better intersection, we'll have sidewalks as well for pedestrians,” Najar said.

Apart from the S-curve, the pedestrian trail will be realigned, and the road will be reconstructed with landscaping and lighting. Trees will be removed in the process, but soon replaced with new ones.

North Montana Ave. from 10th to Stone St. will be closed for the next three months due to construction.

The project will be completed by May 24.