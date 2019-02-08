Roswell will redesign busy intersection | KOB 4
Roswell will redesign busy intersection

Faith Egbuonu
February 08, 2019

ROSWELL, N.M. - The intersection at North Montana Ave. and Stone St. in Roswell is getting a major overhaul to increase traffic safety and prevent accidents in the area on Monday.

Louis Najar, the city’s engineer said it’s been accidents due to the 90-degree turn but believes this will be the resolution the city needs.

With the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center set to be completed by the end of the year, the city is anticipating increased traffic flow once it opens.

"We want to make it a softer S-curve, so people will drive safer and we'll have not only a better intersection, we'll have sidewalks as well for pedestrians,” Najar said.

Apart from the S-curve, the pedestrian trail will be realigned, and the road will be reconstructed with landscaping and lighting.  Trees will be removed in the process, but soon replaced with new ones.

North Montana Ave. from 10th to Stone St. will be closed for the next three months due to construction.

The project will be completed by May 24.

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: February 08, 2019 06:48 PM
Created: February 08, 2019 05:14 PM

