Roswell woman exposes herself at busy intersection

Faith Egbuonu
August 13, 2019 05:44 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. — Police say 33-year-old Chastadie Contreras exposed herself in traffic at Virginia and Albuquerque Street in Roswell Monday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded after they received several calls about a case of indecent exposure.

Police said Contreras initially complied with her arrest until she suddenly struck the officer.

Shortly after, a scuffle between Contreras and the officer took place in the middle of the street before she was tased and eventually arrested.

Roswell’s Public Information Officer Todd Wildermuth said officers have to be prepared for anything that comes their way.

“This incident is kind of an example of what the officers might have to deal with on any given day,” Wildermuth said. “There’s such a variety of incidents that they might have to handle—they can never be quite sure what they might encounter during a day, so they have to be prepared for just about everything.”

Police said this is not the first time Contreras has run into trouble with the law. In April, Contreras was charged with resisting, evading and obstructing an officer.

Contreras has now been hit with new charges from public nuisance to battery upon a peace officer. She pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

The case is still under investigation. She is currently in the Chaves County Detention Center.

Credits

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: August 13, 2019 05:44 PM
Created: August 13, 2019 05:26 PM

