Roswell woman exposes herself at busy intersection

Shortly after, a scuffle between Contreras and the officer took place in the middle of the street before she was tased and eventually arrested.

Roswell’s Public Information Officer Todd Wildermuth said officers have to be prepared for anything that comes their way.

“This incident is kind of an example of what the officers might have to deal with on any given day,” Wildermuth said. “There’s such a variety of incidents that they might have to handle—they can never be quite sure what they might encounter during a day, so they have to be prepared for just about everything.”

Police said this is not the first time Contreras has run into trouble with the law. In April, Contreras was charged with resisting, evading and obstructing an officer.

Contreras has now been hit with new charges from public nuisance to battery upon a peace officer. She pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

The case is still under investigation. She is currently in the Chaves County Detention Center.