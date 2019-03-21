Roswell zoo undergoing upgrades

"So, like hanging out fences, trying to get rid of that chain look, adding more trees to the exhibit, adding more hills, and places for the animals to kind of hide, but people can see them,” Cole said.

The master plan includes many phases, but they’re currently in phase one, getting through the “low-hanging fruit” before moving on to the next phase.

Cole said they’re even considering getting more animals for the zoo.

"We're looking at other animals. We're not saying specifically to North America, we're going to do some from South America,” Cole said.

There isn’t an official date when renovations will be done, but they’re hoping to have some parts of the zoo finished by the end of the year.