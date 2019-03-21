Roswell zoo undergoing upgrades
Faith Egbuonu
March 21, 2019 05:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Spring River Park and Zoo in Roswell is undergoing renovations.
"Lately we've been working on the new master plan that was approved by city council,” said Andy Cole, the senior zookeeper at Spring River Park and Zoo.
Cole said the ultimate goal is to keep the animal habitat more natural, while making necessary visual changes.
"So, like hanging out fences, trying to get rid of that chain look, adding more trees to the exhibit, adding more hills, and places for the animals to kind of hide, but people can see them,” Cole said.
The master plan includes many phases, but they’re currently in phase one, getting through the “low-hanging fruit” before moving on to the next phase.
Cole said they’re even considering getting more animals for the zoo.
"We're looking at other animals. We're not saying specifically to North America, we're going to do some from South America,” Cole said.
There isn’t an official date when renovations will be done, but they’re hoping to have some parts of the zoo finished by the end of the year.
