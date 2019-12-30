Roswell's 2019 homicide wrap

The city did not hit record-breaking numbers for homicides in 2019, but Kintigh said it’s still a cause of concern.

“We can’t be doing a happy dance because we didn’t hit a record. 2013 we had nine, but five of those was one family," he said.

The most recent murder was earlier this month.

A 29-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her head, tied with a trash bag around it.

“The alleged perpetrator is a boyfriend, but these are individuals who had suffered and we have failed to rescue them with our criminal justice system,” Kintigh said.

One day before Thanksgiving, a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times inside his apartment, and died a short time later.

“Once again horrible situation,” Kintigh said. “So in a community in the size of Roswell, one significant incident can blow the numbers sky high."

Roswell police investigated three homicides in the month of October alone, and two in the month of July.

The city’s first homicide of 2019 didn’t happen until June.

Kintigh is looking for state lawmakers to help with the problem during the upcoming legislative session.

“I'm hopeful that the legislature would finally take a serious look at the violent crime problem in New Mexico,” he said. “We’re number one in the nation for violent crime.”

Roswell police said of the eight homicides in 2019, five arrests have been made so far.