Rotting fish leave stench behind in Estancia park

"I just kept thinking this isn't acceptable,” said a woman who frequents the area.

City officials said they tried to get ahead of the problem by getting a salvage order approved by New Mexico Game and Fish.

That allowed them to lift restrictions on fishing for 10 days in November.

New Mexico Game and Fish officials said they had been stocking the lake with 1,500 rainbow trout a year.

In October, 150 rainbow trout were put into the lake.

However, numerous fish were left behind and died.

The city is waiting for snow and ice to melt before cleaning the area.