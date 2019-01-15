Rotting fish leave stench behind in Estancia park
Ryan Laughlin
January 15, 2019 06:22 PM
ESTANCIA, N.M.- A city park in Estancia is overwhelmed with the stench of dead fish -- and it's a problem the city saw coming.
City officials said the dead fish at Estancia Park Lake is a result of lower output from the city's water well.
The city had to drain a pond, which caused hundreds of dead fish to rot.
"I just kept thinking this isn't acceptable,” said a woman who frequents the area.
City officials said they tried to get ahead of the problem by getting a salvage order approved by New Mexico Game and Fish.
That allowed them to lift restrictions on fishing for 10 days in November.
New Mexico Game and Fish officials said they had been stocking the lake with 1,500 rainbow trout a year.
In October, 150 rainbow trout were put into the lake.
However, numerous fish were left behind and died.
The city is waiting for snow and ice to melt before cleaning the area.
