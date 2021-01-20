Roundhouse remained closed on Inauguration Day

Chris Ramirez
SANTA FE, N.M.- The Roundhouse was closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.
The FBI warned of potential armed protests following the insurrection on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.
"We are operating on the advice of the State Police, Homeland Security and National Guard who wanted to make sure that the safety of the public, and staff and legislature was well in hand," said House Speaker Brian Egolf.
The full Senate doesn't plan on meeting until Feb. 1st. The House won't meet together until Jan. 25.
Egolf said legislators will instead meet in smaller committees to begin debating bills.
"We just thought it was better to be out of the building in the event something could materialize today," Egolf said.
"I think the robust presence of law enforcement and the National Guard deterred anyone who wished to become violent from protests at the Capitol," Egolf added.
