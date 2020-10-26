Route 66 Casino announces temporary closure after employees test positive for COVID-19 | KOB 4
Route 66 Casino announces temporary closure after employees test positive for COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 26, 2020 05:47 PM
Created: October 26, 2020 05:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Laguna Development Corporation announced the temporary closure of Route 66 Casino after 13 employees tested positive for COVID-19. The closure became effective Sunday, Oct. 25.

The most recent cases were traced to exposure outside the business. All employees will be re-tested for the virus over the next few days and are asked to self-quarantine pending the test results. 

LDC employees were notified of the closure Sunday. Employees will still receive pay and benefits during the two-week closure. 

Pueblo of Laguna Governor Wilfred Herrera said they will continue to make the health of the community a top priority as cases spike around the state.

To read LDC’s full statement about the closure, click here.


