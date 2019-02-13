Rover Opportunity leave NM Legacy on Mars | KOB 4
Rover Opportunity leave NM Legacy on Mars

Eddie Garcia
February 13, 2019 06:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Eight months ago, Dr. Larry Crumpler knew something was wrong with the Mars Rover, Opportunity.  

"We're trying to send it a signal that says, 'if you hear this, send us a beep,'" Dr. Crumpler said.

In an interview last June, Dr. Crumpler named a possible cause.

"It was pronounced to be a global dust storm, meaning that it's pretty much affecting the entire planet," Dr. Crumpler said.

NASA scientists believe that dust most likely landed on the solar panels, cutting power to Opportunity, but they kept trying to communicate with the rover.

"Over the last eight months, NASA has sent over 835 commands to Opportunity to try to get it to wake up - they got no response," said Jim Greenhouse, Space Science Director at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science.

Wednesday morning, through a news conference, attended by Dr. Krumpler, the announcement came: Opportunity is dead.

"Larry was the planning lead for the missions, so he actually figured out where the rover was going to go," said Greenhouse.

Greenhouse says Dr. Crumpler represented New Mexico in a big way on Mars.

"If people go to Mars someday, they'll actually be visiting some places that were named by Larry after places right here in our state," said Greenhouse. 

Opportunity smashed the record of distance traveled on Mars, totaling 28 miles.

Eddie Garcia


Updated: February 13, 2019 06:21 PM
Created: February 13, 2019 04:21 PM

