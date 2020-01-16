RPD: Man shot at officers before turning the gun on himself | KOB 4
RPD: Man shot at officers before turning the gun on himself

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: January 16, 2020 09:12 AM
Created: January 16, 2020 09:06 AM

ROSWELL, N.M. — Roswell police say a suspect shot at them before reportedly turning the gun on himself. 

Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the Roswell Police Department, said officers responded to an aggravated assault Wednesday night around 9 p.m. near the Roswell Mall. 

Police said the suspect, about 20 years old, fired at them before fleeing to a nearby neighborhood where he allegedly shot himself. He was transported to a hospital, but was pronounced dead soon after. 

No officers were struck by the gunfire. The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

