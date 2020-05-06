RRPS attempts to meet challenges for students who require special education services

Rio Rancho serves about 4,000 children who need special education services. The district implemented special measures as soon as it became apparent that distance learning would be required.

Special education students have individual education plans (IEPs).

For virtual learning, RRPS took those plans, and had teachers modify them into individualized, temporary education plans.

"Our staff works hard together. Our case managers, teachers, they worked with those related service people to make sure they built the best possible platform, whether it was online or pushing out videos that the students can watch to meet their needs. You know, in some cases, it was, 'OK, we can't do it that way. We're going to make a phone call, and then have service provided that way,'" said Jerry Reeder, RRPS executive director of special services.

Reeder admits there is a lot of trial and error in the plans, and he says that's OK. Reeder added that perfection is not the goal, because it can't be.

"This isn't the perfect way to teach," he said. "You know, students with high needs or disabilities or even ADHD, you know, they need to be there in person and, unfortunately, we couldn't do that."

"We do the best we can, nobody's perfect," Cunningham said. "We're not going to get it perfect, but at the end of the day, if our kids are learning something from us, whether it's love or compassion or patience, I think that's the most important part."