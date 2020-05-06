RRPS attempts to meet challenges for students who require special education services | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

RRPS attempts to meet challenges for students who require special education services

Tessa Mentus
Updated: May 06, 2020 05:34 PM
Created: May 06, 2020 05:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Students who are part of special education programs in school face numerous challenges as they are forced to take on distance learning.

"I have my mom heart and my teacher heart, and nothing is working right now," said Krystal Cunningham, a parent and special education teacher in Rio Rancho. "I just feel like I'm swimming, and I feel like I'm not doing enough for my students while they're at home, and I feel like I'm not doing enough for my kids while they're at home, and it's definitely a battle inside of me that no needs are getting met right now."

Advertisement

Cunningham is a mother of seven children. Five of them require special education services.

"The classroom is their safe place, the classroom is their learning place, so much of what they need is social, emotional," she said. "And when that's taken away, and they're stripped away from that, it's of course going to be detrimental to some point."

Rio Rancho serves about 4,000 children who need special education services. The district implemented special measures as soon as it became apparent that distance learning would be required.

Special education students have individual education plans (IEPs). 

For virtual learning, RRPS took those plans, and had teachers modify them into individualized, temporary education plans.

"Our staff works hard together. Our case managers, teachers, they worked with those related service people to make sure they built the best possible platform, whether it was online or pushing out videos that the students can watch to meet their needs. You know, in some cases, it was, 'OK, we can't do it that way. We're going to make a phone call, and then have service provided that way,'" said Jerry Reeder, RRPS executive director of special services.

Reeder admits there is a lot of trial and error in the plans, and he says that's OK. Reeder added that perfection is not the goal, because it can't be.

"This isn't the perfect way to teach," he said. "You know, students with high needs or disabilities or even ADHD, you know, they need to be there in person and, unfortunately, we couldn't do that."

"We do the best we can, nobody's perfect," Cunningham said. "We're not going to get it perfect, but at the end of the day, if our kids are learning something from us, whether it's love or compassion or patience, I think that's the most important part."


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police identify 15-year-old girl as shooting victim
Police identify 15-year-old girl as shooting victim
New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 additional cases
New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 additional cases
Grants city manager reinstated by city council
Grants city manager reinstated by city council
Teenage boy found following Amber Alert
Teenage boy found following Amber Alert
Construction to begin on stretch of 4th Street between I-40 and Montano
Construction to begin on stretch of 4th Street between I-40 and Montano
Advertisement


Grants city manager 'emotional' and relieved to be reinstated
Grants city manager 'emotional' and relieved to be reinstated
COVID-19: NM patients given plasma transfusions have shown improvement
COVID-19: NM patients given plasma transfusions have shown improvement
State to begin widespread COVID-19 testing in prisons
State to begin widespread COVID-19 testing in prisons
Haaland introduces bill that would provide more relief for essential workers
Haaland introduces bill that would provide more relief for essential workers
Santa Fe moves forward with midtown campus redevelopment project
Santa Fe moves forward with midtown campus redevelopment project