RRPS attempts to meet challenges for students who require special education services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Students who are part of special education programs in school face numerous challenges as they are forced to take on distance learning.
"I have my mom heart and my teacher heart, and nothing is working right now," said Krystal Cunningham, a parent and special education teacher in Rio Rancho. "I just feel like I'm swimming, and I feel like I'm not doing enough for my students while they're at home, and I feel like I'm not doing enough for my kids while they're at home, and it's definitely a battle inside of me that no needs are getting met right now."
Cunningham is a mother of seven children. Five of them require special education services.
"The classroom is their safe place, the classroom is their learning place, so much of what they need is social, emotional," she said. "And when that's taken away, and they're stripped away from that, it's of course going to be detrimental to some point."
Rio Rancho serves about 4,000 children who need special education services. The district implemented special measures as soon as it became apparent that distance learning would be required.
Special education students have individual education plans (IEPs).
For virtual learning, RRPS took those plans, and had teachers modify them into individualized, temporary education plans.
"Our staff works hard together. Our case managers, teachers, they worked with those related service people to make sure they built the best possible platform, whether it was online or pushing out videos that the students can watch to meet their needs. You know, in some cases, it was, 'OK, we can't do it that way. We're going to make a phone call, and then have service provided that way,'" said Jerry Reeder, RRPS executive director of special services.
Reeder admits there is a lot of trial and error in the plans, and he says that's OK. Reeder added that perfection is not the goal, because it can't be.
"This isn't the perfect way to teach," he said. "You know, students with high needs or disabilities or even ADHD, you know, they need to be there in person and, unfortunately, we couldn't do that."
"We do the best we can, nobody's perfect," Cunningham said. "We're not going to get it perfect, but at the end of the day, if our kids are learning something from us, whether it's love or compassion or patience, I think that's the most important part."
