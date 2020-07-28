Rufous hummingbirds taking over bird feeders across New Mexico

It's a journey that requires a lot of energy.

"If we were humming birds, we would have to consume 140,000 calories a day to keep up the activity that a hummingbird does, and we would have to put on to get ready for migration about 30% fat reserve," Longenecker said.

Longenecker said people can help rufous hummingbirds and other birds by putting out multiple feeders around their home.

The nectar can be made by pouring 1 part sugar to 4 parts water and boil until the sugar has dissolved, and do not add red dye.

The rufous hummingbirds is expected to resume its journey south in mid-September. Other hummingbirds are expected to move out of New Mexico by mid-October.