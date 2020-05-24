Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino kicks off horse racing season without spectators

For now, fans will have to watch the races online.

True said state law prohibits New Mexico residents from placing in-state horse racing bets online, but people can still place their bets in-person at the Ruidoso downs.

"It's just like going to McDonald’s or to Taco Bell. You drive up. There's a teller behind a piece of Plexiglass on the curb. You're under a porte cochère, you drive up, never get out of your car, make the wagers, she'll hand the paper ticket, off you go. You can go home and you can watch it on your phone or on your laptop,” he said.

True said the horse racing industry is New Mexico’s third largest economic driver behind oil and gas, and tourism. He said it generated about $500 million a year for the state’s economy.

That’s why it’s return is even more important—not just for the state—but for Ruidoso and summer tourism.

"So all those Texans that get out of that heat in west Texas, the folks in southern New Mexico, they come up here to the cools pines. We're at 7000 feet elevation. We have a little horse racing and a lot of fun,” True added.