Ruidoso police officer accused of child solicitation
KOB Web Staff
September 20, 2019 09:59 PM
RUIDOSO, N.M.- An officer with the Ruidoso Police Department is charged with child solicitation by electronic communication device.
According to New Mexico State Police, Daniel Balding was communicating with a girl he thought was 15 years old.
Police said Balding was actually chatting with a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations.
Authorities said Balding sent the person sexually explicit photos.
Balding was arrested. A judge released him on his own recognizance.
