Ruidoso police officer accused of child solicitation

KOB Web Staff
September 20, 2019 09:59 PM

RUIDOSO, N.M.- An officer with the Ruidoso Police Department is charged with child solicitation by electronic communication device.

According to New Mexico State Police, Daniel Balding was communicating with a girl he thought was 15 years old.

Police said Balding was actually chatting with a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations.

Authorities said Balding sent the person sexually explicit photos.

Balding was arrested. A judge released him on his own recognizance. 

Created: September 20, 2019 09:59 PM

