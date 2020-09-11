Ruidoso police officer arrested after ‘domestic violence incident' | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Ruidoso police officer arrested after ‘domestic violence incident'

Kai Porter
Updated: September 11, 2020 10:15 PM
Created: September 11, 2020 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police arrested Ruidoso Police Department Detective Michael Weaver after what they describe as a domestic violence situation.

State police say Weaver is charged with battery and battery on a household member.

Advertisement

KOB 4 asked Ruidoso Police Chief Darren Hooker for a response to Weaver’s arrest.

He didn’t respond but a spokesperson for the Village of Ruidoso said “Weaver has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. He has worked for the department since August 2008.”

Weaver is not the first member of the Ruidoso Police Department to be arrested. 

Two weeks ago, the Department of Justice announced Ruidoso Police Detective Christopher Bryant was facing charges, accused of emailing himself three pictures of child porn.

A picture of Bryant from the department’s Facebook page in April last year shows him receiving a law enforcement heroes award for child protection.

In September 2019, New Mexico State Police arrested Ruidoso Police Officer Daniel Balding, accusing him of sending sexually explicit photos to a special agent he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

KOB 4 also asked Chief Hooker to respond to numerous arrests of people within the department, but he declined. 

The village spokesperson didn't address the other arrests. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

19-year-old charged with murder for killing woman playing Pokemon Go
19-year-old charged with murder for killing woman playing Pokemon Go
Police union reacts to sudden retirement of APD's chief
Police union reacts to sudden retirement of APD's chief
Gov. Lujan Grisham says recreational marijuana could help state deal with budget deficit
Gov. Lujan Grisham says recreational marijuana could help state deal with budget deficit
High winds in Albuquerque blow porta-potty down Central
High winds in Albuquerque blow porta-potty down Central
Governor considers easing sports restrictions
Governor considers easing sports restrictions
Advertisement


Pumpkin patches turn to state for guidance, look to reopen
Pumpkin patches turn to state for guidance, look to reopen
19-year-old charged with murder for killing woman playing Pokemon Go
19-year-old charged with murder for killing woman playing Pokemon Go
Ruidoso police officer arrested after ‘domestic violence incident'
Ruidoso police officer arrested after ‘domestic violence incident'
Rio Rancho Public Schools implement COVID-safe practices ahead of in-person learning
Rio Rancho Public Schools implement COVID-safe practices ahead of in-person learning
Albuquerque teenager writes book about challenges an adolescent faces
Albuquerque teenager writes book about challenges an adolescent faces