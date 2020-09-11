Ruidoso police officer arrested after ‘domestic violence incident'

Weaver is not the first member of the Ruidoso Police Department to be arrested.

Two weeks ago, the Department of Justice announced Ruidoso Police Detective Christopher Bryant was facing charges, accused of emailing himself three pictures of child porn.

A picture of Bryant from the department’s Facebook page in April last year shows him receiving a law enforcement heroes award for child protection.

In September 2019, New Mexico State Police arrested Ruidoso Police Officer Daniel Balding, accusing him of sending sexually explicit photos to a special agent he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

KOB 4 also asked Chief Hooker to respond to numerous arrests of people within the department, but he declined.

The village spokesperson didn't address the other arrests.