Ruidoso schools invest in robots to keep classrooms clean

The light also works on other viruses and bacteria.

"We have UVA and UVB, if you have a higher energy version of that as UVC, it doesn't naturally occur on earth," Stibich said. "It's filtered by the ozone layer so our viruses and bacteria have no defenses, they've never encountered this energy before. And so it's able to really quickly deactivate them or and damage them um on surfaces in the environment."

Stibich claims the robots can deactivate the virus that causes COVID-19 in two minutes.

"Everything gets hit at once, but we want to make sure we're getting enough light on the targeted surface and that's why we put sort of a limit to you know how far away things should be," he said.