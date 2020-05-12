Ruidoso taking steps to protect residents, visitors

Mayor Lynn Crawford: Yes, I feel confident. Ruidosoans are smart. This is a tough community for businesses with the cyclical nature we have here. Feast or famine as some call it. But people here are smart, innovative, you know? So, I know without a doubt that will be able to bounce back from it. Some, it's gonna take longer than others but the village will be here to support those people. We have a great tourism team that, as soon as it is safe, and we are getting our indicators from the same people as the governor. We take a lot of direction from that. So when it comes time to turn on the open sign, we're going to be ready.

Steve Soliz: There are going to be people all over our state who more than likely will not want to leave our state. They are going to hit places like your town. What kind of rules will be in place when someone visits Ruidoso?

Mayor Lynn Crawford: The governor has implemented that everyone is to wear masks in the businesses, so we are going to hand out masks to tourists and people that we see in the street. Village employees will be identified by their yellow Ruidoso safe shirt. They'll have bags of this PPE so if you don't have a mask, we're going to offer you one and hopefully that she'll use it when you go into the businesses. And talking about safe distancing, staying apart from one another. You know, our lake opened up week or so ago, and we're getting a lot of El Pasoans, and were getting people from Albuquerque coming in too. You guys have discovered south of I-40 in the last of couple years, so we're getting all of you guys in. So, with anybody that we can, we're a small community, really, so you know, who's here and not so - if we see those people, we want to reach out to them and give them a little pamphlet with those guidelines.

