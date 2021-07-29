Ruling upholds dismissal of charges against former sheriff | KOB 4
WATCH > Tokyo Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Ruling upholds dismissal of charges against former sheriff

Ruling upholds dismissal of charges against former sheriff

The Associated Press
Created: July 30, 2021 06:00 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A state appeals court on Thursday upheld the dismissal of charges accusing a former Torrance County sheriff of embezzlement, fraud and other financial crimes.

A Court of Appeals panel disagreed with parts of a trial judge's decision dismissing the case against Heath White but said prosecutors failed to provide evidence that probable cause existed to warrant making White stand trial.

White was accused in 2019 of using taxpayer dollars to buy personal items found on his property, but the Court of Appeals said the purchases had been approved and that White had inquired about returning the items after he left office.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Governor plans to send 50 state police officers to Albuquerque to curb crime
Governor plans to send 50 state police officers to Albuquerque to curb crime
4 Investigates: Ransomware attacks on the rise in New Mexico
4 Investigates: Ransomware attacks on the rise in New Mexico
House majority leader under investigation for racketeering, money laundering
House majority leader under investigation for racketeering, money laundering
New Mexico reports one new death, 401 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports one new death, 401 additional COVID-19 cases
12 APS employees placed on paid leave pending Rep. Williams Stapleton corruption investigation
12 APS employees placed on paid leave pending Rep. Williams Stapleton corruption investigation