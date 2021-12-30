Rural New Mexico school buys Starlink internet for students

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A school district in northwestern New Mexico is announcing a $1.2 million deal to provide hundreds of families with high-speed internet.

Cuba schools superintendent Karen Sanchez-Griego says installations of SpaceX's Starlink receivers at students' homes started in November. She says her students can't wait any longer for quality internet access, which state and nearby tribal authorities never completely provided, even during the pandemic.