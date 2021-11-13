'Rust' crew member hospitalized after bitten by brown recluse spider | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 13, 2021 06:15 PM
Created: November 13, 2021 04:50 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. - A "Rust" crew member is now in the hospital for a poisonous spider bite suffered on the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Jason Miller, a pipe rigger and lamp operator, was bitten by a brown recluse spider on the set of “Rust.”

Doctors at Lovelace Hospital in Albuquerque fear they may have to amputate his arm. Even if his arm can be saved, it will be months of recovery.

His family is trying to raise money through a GoFundMe. They say Miller was bitten following the October shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. 


