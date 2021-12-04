'Rust' shooting: DA says criminal charges are not off the table

That warning comes one day after Baldwin’s appeared in a tearful interview with ABC News – discussing details about the shooting for the first time.

“She was someone who was beloved by everyone who worked with, and liked by everyone who worked with, and admired,” Baldwin said in a clip.

Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza during a camera rehearsal.

"The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin said.



When asked if he pulled the trigger, he replied, "No no no no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never."

Instead, Baldwin said the gun fired when he pulled back the hammer and then released it.

In her statement, the district attorney also said:

"I will exercise my prosecutorial discretion to its fullest, including filing charges that are supported by probable cause. My office is exploring various legal theories at the time. Everyone involved in the handling and use of firearms on the set had a duty to behave in a manner such that the safety of others was protected, and it appears that certain actions and inactions contributed to this outcome."



