RV resort responds to complaints from neighbors

AZTEC, N.M — Tico Time River Resort offers paddleboarding, ziplining, an RV park – and this year, they added music festivals to the list.
However, back in May, one of these festivals sparked complaints from nearby neighbors.
“It was kind of a catastrophe," said Robert Holmes, the owner of Tico Time. "It was way too loud. We had the promoter bring humongous speakers and we had noise complaints from 5 miles away we completely agreed with all the neighbors it was completely unacceptable."
Holmes said they decided to take measures to make sure that didn't happen again. They also put curtains up in the front and back of the stage to drown out the sound. Holmes and some of the neighbors KOB 4 spoke to last week agree – that didn’t help very much.
“So basically I drive around during the festivals at night, go to the neighbors' houses and listen and see if you can barely hear it or if it’s too loud, we ask the sound engineers to turn it down,” Holmes said.
Loud music is not the only complaint. Some longtime residents of the area told KOB 4 they've seen some naked visitors near their home – coming from the resort.
“Our official policy is no nudity is allowed," Holmes said. "We basically had to get stricter and stricter with that policy, as far as enforcing it, so we had to start kicking people out of the resort. Hopefully, once people get the word that, hey, if you take your clothes off you’re gonna be kicked out and not allowed to come back in, that behavior will cease to happen anymore."
As of now, there are no signs at the resort prohibiting nudity but Holmes said they plan to add one in the near future. He also said they stopped the fireworks show due to noise complaints, but plan to have them during special occasions.
Holmes said he plans to stay in contact with the county, and as the music festivals end he said they will continue to do everything they can to become better neighbors.
