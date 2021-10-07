RV resort responds to complaints from neighbors

“So basically I drive around during the festivals at night, go to the neighbors' houses and listen and see if you can barely hear it or if it’s too loud, we ask the sound engineers to turn it down,” Holmes said.

Loud music is not the only complaint. Some longtime residents of the area told KOB 4 they've seen some naked visitors near their home – coming from the resort.

“Our official policy is no nudity is allowed," Holmes said. "We basically had to get stricter and stricter with that policy, as far as enforcing it, so we had to start kicking people out of the resort. Hopefully, once people get the word that, hey, if you take your clothes off you’re gonna be kicked out and not allowed to come back in, that behavior will cease to happen anymore."

As of now, there are no signs at the resort prohibiting nudity but Holmes said they plan to add one in the near future. He also said they stopped the fireworks show due to noise complaints, but plan to have them during special occasions.

Holmes said he plans to stay in contact with the county, and as the music festivals end he said they will continue to do everything they can to become better neighbors.