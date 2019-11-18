Sacred shield returning to Acoma

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Pueblo of Acoma will be getting back a priceless artifact that was stolen.
"This occasion represents a significant moment in our living history,” said Acoma’s governor, Brian Vallo.
The Acoma shield was stolen in the 1970s, and its whereabouts were unknown until it popped up at an art auction in Paris in 2016.
The shield was eventually pulled from auction, and the Pueblo of Acoma began a fight to get it back.
The man who was unknowingly in possession of a stolen sacred artifact came forward this year and decided to give the shield back to its rightful owners.
The shield is still in the possession of the United States Department of Justice, awaiting the dismissal of federal court action. When that happens, it will be given back to the pueblo.
The knowledge of shield's true significance is closely guarded by the Acoma people.
