Salons in NM excited to reopen

Patrick Hayes
Updated: May 28, 2020 06:14 PM
Created: May 28, 2020 05:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Salons in New Mexico are beginning to book appointments for customers.
The governor announced Thursday that salons could reopen on June 1 with 25% capacity.
Mesh Hair Studio closed their doors in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since then, they've been waiting for the governor to give them the green light to reopen.
"I'm so excited. My heart was racing the whole. Yeah, I'm so excited. Our guests – I can't wait to see them all. And yeah. Just excited," said Megan Tack, manager of Mesh Hair Studio.
The salon plans to extend its operating hours to allow more customers to get in with their stylist.
