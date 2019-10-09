Same-day registration not offered for Nov. 5 election
Kai Porter
October 09, 2019 06:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who want to vote in the Nov. 5 election had to register before the deadline despite a new law that allows same-day registration.
Alex Curtas, communications director for the New Mexico Secretary of State, said same-day registration is being phased in.
“In future elections, you'll be able to go to any voting site on election day and register and vote,” he said.
Curtas said people will only be allowed to register during early voting, and in some counties they will only be able to do it at the county clerk's office.
“There are certain counties like here in Bernalillo where when the larger early vote locations open up on October 19th that you can go to any of those in Bernalillo County and some other counties and you'll be able to register on that day or update your registration and vote on that same day,” he said.
Curtas said people should contact their county clerk or the Secretary of State's Office if they have voting questions.
