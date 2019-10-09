Same-day registration not offered for Nov. 5 election | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Same-day registration not offered for Nov. 5 election

Kai Porter
October 09, 2019 06:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who want to vote in the Nov. 5 election had to register before the deadline despite a new law that allows same-day registration.

Advertisement

Alex Curtas, communications director for the New Mexico Secretary of State, said same-day registration is being phased in.

“In future elections, you'll be able to go to any voting site on election day and register and vote,” he said.

Curtas said people will only be allowed to register during early voting, and in some counties they will only be able to do it at the county clerk's office.

“There are certain counties like here in Bernalillo where when the larger early vote locations open up on October 19th that you can go to any of those in Bernalillo County and some other counties and you'll be able to register on that day or update your registration and vote on that same day,” he said.

Curtas said people should contact their county clerk or the Secretary of State's Office if they have voting questions.

Credits

Kai Porter


Created: October 09, 2019 06:23 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

15-year-old accused of killing teens accuses someone else of pulling the trigger
15-year-old accused of killing teens accuses someone else of pulling the trigger
APD: Person found dead following possible shooting
APD: Person found dead following possible shooting
Mother charged with child abuse resulting in death of toddler
Mother charged with child abuse resulting in death of toddler
Police arrest woman who threw bottles at people inside Smith's
Police arrest woman who threw bottles at people inside Smith's
Hotel in Santa Fe named one of best in country
Hotel in Santa Fe named one of best in country
Advertisement



15-year-old accused of killing teens accuses someone else of pulling the trigger
15-year-old accused of killing teens accuses someone else of pulling the trigger
APD: Person found dead following possible shooting
APD: Person found dead following possible shooting
Same-day registration not offered for Nov. 5 election
Same-day registration not offered for Nov. 5 election
APS lays out path forward following superintendent's retirement announcement
APS lays out path forward following superintendent's retirement announcement
Skilled 4 Work: Women preparing for jobs in trades
Skilled 4 Work: Women preparing for jobs in trades