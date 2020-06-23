San Juan Co. sheriff critical of new body camera requirement

"Even if I order them, there's no guarantee they could get them to me in 90 days, so I've got to come up with the funding, do the order, have the manufacturer get me the equipment," he said. "In addition to that, I've got to do the policies and the training all in 90 days — again, this was rushed."

House Speaker Brian Egolf said law enforcement agencies have options.

"There is a substantial balance in the Law Enforcement Protection Fund that's managed at the Law Enforcement Academy," he said. "Those funds can be accessed to pay for cameras. Grants up to $45,000 or more per jurisdiction can be made available for this and there's also substantial federal funding available."

The bill requires all law enforcement agencies to develop their own policies regarding the body camera mandate. Sheriff Ferrari said lawmakers didn't do the heavy lifting.

"We should have some kind of standardization in the state of New Mexico that not only covers the issues that are brought up with police performance and being able to record their daily activities but also protecting our citizens privacy and victim rights," he said.