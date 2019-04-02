San Juan Co. undersheriff injured following high-speed chase
Joshua Panas
April 02, 2019 09:09 AM
DURANGO, COLO.- A high-speed chase, which originated on Highway 550 in La Plata County, ended with a woman dying of suicide, according to a post on the San Juan County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.
Undersheriff Steve Lowrance suffered facial wounds while unsuccessfully trying to stop the woman from shooting herself.
He was taken to Mercy Medical center, where he is expected to make a full recovery.
Two passengers, who were inside the woman's vehicle, were taken into custody and transported to the La Plata County Detention Center.
