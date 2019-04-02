San Juan Co. undersheriff injured following high-speed chase | KOB 4
Advertisement

San Juan Co. undersheriff injured following high-speed chase

San Juan Co. undersheriff injured following high-speed chase

Joshua Panas
April 02, 2019 09:09 AM

DURANGO, COLO.- A high-speed chase, which originated on Highway 550 in La Plata County, ended with a woman dying of suicide, according to a post on the San Juan County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

Advertisement

Undersheriff Steve Lowrance suffered facial wounds while unsuccessfully trying to stop the woman from shooting herself.

He was taken to Mercy Medical center, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Two passengers, who were inside the woman's vehicle, were taken into custody and transported to the La Plata County Detention Center.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Created: April 02, 2019 09:09 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Thieves break into Albuquerque woman's home, steal wedding rings
Thieves break into Albuquerque woman's home, steal wedding rings
Father accused of killing 5-year-old son
Father accused of killing 5-year-old son
Man leads deputies on chase, crashes into family's home
Man leads deputies on chase, crashes into family's home
Albuquerque residents can face $250 fine for failing to remove weeds from property
Albuquerque residents can face $250 fine for failing to remove weeds from property
First responders wait for ambulance, decide to transport patient in fire engine instead
First responders wait for ambulance, decide to transport patient in fire engine instead
Advertisement




San Juan Co. undersheriff injured following high-speed chase
San Juan Co. undersheriff injured following high-speed chase
Former NM congresswoman Heather Wilson confirmed as UTEP's next president
Heather Wilson
Thieves break into Albuquerque woman's home, steal wedding rings
Thieves break into Albuquerque woman's home, steal wedding rings
Albuquerque's Civilian Police Oversight Board given expanded subpoena power
Albuquerque's Civilian Police Oversight Board given expanded subpoena power
New Mexico state lawmaker will seek US House seat
New Mexico state lawmaker will seek US House seat