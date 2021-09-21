San Juan County Detention Center holds fourth job fair

"In the past year or year and a half with COVID and everything it's been very stressful on staff, we've seen a lot of COVID fatigue in this industry, we're now running on 25% down on staffing,” said Webb.

With over 34 positions to fill, San Juan County hosted a hiring fair, hoping to recruit more officers for the adult detention center.

"Following the interview, if everything goes well, you will be leaving with a conditional offer today,” said Webb.

On Tuesday about four people were hired on the spot, but getting an offer is only the first step. Qualified applicants still need to pass a background check to officially start the job.

This is the fourth hiring fair this year, with another already planned for October.