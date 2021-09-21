San Juan County Detention Center holds fourth job fair

Diana Castillo
SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. - One jail in the Four Corners is hoping to recruit more detention officers with their fourth job fair this year.
"Our officers do everything from booking, releasing, feeding, doing regular checks. Whether it's hourly or 30-minute or 15-minute checks depending on the detainee situation, do transports, escorts, just a multitude of different jobs within the facility,” said Daniel Webb, administrator for the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.
With over 500 detainees currently at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center, several detention officers are needed to fulfill these duties. One problem – there aren't enough.
"In the past year or year and a half with COVID and everything it's been very stressful on staff, we've seen a lot of COVID fatigue in this industry, we're now running on 25% down on staffing,” said Webb.
With over 34 positions to fill, San Juan County hosted a hiring fair, hoping to recruit more officers for the adult detention center.
"Following the interview, if everything goes well, you will be leaving with a conditional offer today,” said Webb.
On Tuesday about four people were hired on the spot, but getting an offer is only the first step. Qualified applicants still need to pass a background check to officially start the job.
This is the fourth hiring fair this year, with another already planned for October.
