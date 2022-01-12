San Juan County health officials anticipate omicron surge

As for testing, San Juan Basin Public Health has received 580 positive tests in the past 72 hours.

"During the delta wave here in our jurisdiction, we were testing about 4,000 people a day. We have seen in the last week that climb up consistently over 5,000-6,000 we've had days with 9,000 people going through the community test sites provided by the state of Colorado," said Jollon.

Jollon said at this point the capacity at local test sites is not maxed out and remain open.

With the omicron variant present in southwest Colorado, health officials hope people take the proper precautions.

"Right now, today in the state of Colorado, our hospitalizations have exceeded the peak of hospitalizations on the delta wave just a few weeks ago. So this is really the time to follow precautions and keep ourselves, our families our neighbors and our community safe."