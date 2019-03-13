San Juan County increasing DWI patrols | KOB 4
San Juan County increasing DWI patrols

Meg Hilling
March 13, 2019 07:04 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. — The San Juan County Sheriff's Office hopes to keep drivers safe over St. Patrick's Day weekend by increasing DWI patrols and seat belt enforcement.

The biggest signals someone is driving under the influence are usually pretty clear on the road, according to Cpl. Matthew Gonzales with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.

"We'll follow a vehicle for a short distance or short amount of time," he said. "If they are unable to maintain their lane, unable to maintain their speed."

Once intoxicated drivers are pulled over, Gonzales says that they are usually clueless of their condition during sobriety tests. In a state where DWI's are a serious concern, the sheriff's office tries to keep a positive attitude while keeping the roads safe.

"Usually I have to tell myself multiple times, it's not really the person I'm dealing with, it's the issue that they are, you know, under the influence of something," Gonzales said. 

