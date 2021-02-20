San Juan County mourns loss of deputy

Yesterday (Thursday), I lost a deputy in an on duty (non-duty related) isolated incident. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office does not release public information on these types of incidents. We live in a tightly knitted community that supports law enforcement and cares for us, as we care for you. I ask during this time you respect our deputy’s family’s privacy as they mourn. Please keep them and our law enforcement family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Donations are being taken by Guardian Initiatives, a group that focuses on mental health and suicide prevention for first responders.