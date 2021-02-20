San Juan County mourns loss of deputy

Grace Reader
Updated: February 20, 2021 06:17 PM
Created: February 20, 2021 04:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their deputies who died on duty Thursday.
San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari posted the following statement on Facebook:
Yesterday (Thursday), I lost a deputy in an on duty (non-duty related) isolated incident. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office does not release public information on these types of incidents. We live in a tightly knitted community that supports law enforcement and cares for us, as we care for you. I ask during this time you respect our deputy’s family’s privacy as they mourn. Please keep them and our law enforcement family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Donations are being taken by Guardian Initiatives, a group that focuses on mental health and suicide prevention for first responders.
Guardian Initiatives told KOB 4 that as of mid-day Saturday, the community had donated more than $6,000 to the deputy’s family.
To donate, click here.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company