San Juan County offers vaccine clinics amid COVID spike

Of the 23 patients that required ventilators- 21 were not fully vaccinated. The hospital also had 17 deaths.

“Of those 17 deaths, 16 were among patients that were not fully vaccinated,” said Bourgeois

This week, residents of San Juan County received public safety alerts, calling attention to the low vaccine rates in several zip codes across the county. As of November, about 54% of people are fully vaccinated. Health officials are hoping the new clinics will bring that number way up.

“Really, our way through this is going to be just some of our individual choices as individuals and as members of this community. One of the most important things that can be done as a member of the community is going to COVID-19 vaccine,” said Greenberg.

With the hospital currently in crisis mode, health officials said people should continue to follow COVID protocols like wearing a mask and social distancing.

On Nov. 8th through Wednesday Nov.10th, people can receive the first, second or third dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the San Juan County health office. The Nov. 9th clinic at the public health office will be for children 5-11.

For more information, visit, vaccinenm.org.