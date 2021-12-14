San Juan County officials warn of common fire hazards

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – As people deck the halls this holiday season, San Juan County Fire and Rescue wants folks to keep safety in mind because this time of year can be busy for fire crews.

“Christmas lights, a lot of the older incandescent lights we would like to see those go away, said Christopher Cardin, deputy chief with San Juan County Fire and Rescue. "LED lights are very prominent now they are very bright, they don’t produce as much heat. Natural cut Christmas trees are still pretty popular, people have those inside their houses, we want to make sure that they stay watered and they maintain them."