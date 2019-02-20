San Juan, Lincoln, Eddy latest to become Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties | KOB 4
San Juan, Lincoln, Eddy latest to become Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties

San Juan County residents pack out the county commission meeting Tuesday night as commissioners voted 4-1 on a resolution to declare the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. San Juan County residents pack out the county commission meeting Tuesday night as commissioners voted 4-1 on a resolution to declare the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. |  Photo: San Juan County

February 20, 2019 07:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - San Juan, Eddy and Lincoln counties have all taken up resolutions to become Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties in response to firearms legislation making way through the state legislature.

Commissioners in all three counties took up the issue Tuesday with the resolution in Eddy County passing unanimously and on 4-1 votes in San Juan and Lincoln Counties.

Residents in San Juan County packed out the commission meeting there Tuesday night with standing room only as Sheriff Shane Ferrari addressed the commission and the large crowd in attendance.

"The purpose is to get the attention of Albuquerque and Santa Fe," Sheriff Ferrari said. "As Sheriff, I want to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. As Sheriff, I want to keep guns in the hands of law-abiding citizens."

San Juan, Lincoln, and Eddy counties are just the latest to make the move and approve such resolutions. Quay, Union, Curry, and Socorro counties have all drafted resolutions that represent the latest push back against state firearms legislation.

Marian Camacho


