San Juan County's Mental Wellness Resource Center celebrates one-year anniversary

“It helps people make those connections to all the services that they need. And as we meet with people we discover that they have other issue, like they don't have insurance but they qualify for insurance and so our staff helps them enroll for services and if they don’t have food, we help them find food,“ Hodgman said.

In the past year, the center has served over 600 people. Over 100 of them were referred to the center directly by law enforcement. While the center has dealt with people in need of mental health and substance abuse services, there is one issue that has stood out, especially with the pandemic.

“Lately we’ve been having a lot of individuals seeking housing assistance, rental assistance. With COVID, things have been difficult,” said Cassandra Velasquez, peer mentor.

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the Mental Wellness Resource Center and they hope to continue the work for many more years.

For more information, visit sjcounty.net.