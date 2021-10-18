San Juan Regional Medical Center dedicates memorial to caregivers who died during pandemic

The impact still present in the community, at one point, the San Juan Regional Medical Center was also hit hard by the pandemic. Last week- the hospital unveiled a labyrinth in their healing garden, a tribute to caregivers who passed away from COVID.

"We just felt it was important to honor those who've worked here and lost their lives to COVID-19. The labyrinth is designed to facilitate healing, encourage reflected meditation for our patients our community and our caregivers for many years to come,” said Bourgeois.

The labyrinth is open to the public, although right now space is limited due to COVID cases and visitation restrictions.