San Juan Regional Medical Center dedicates memorial to caregivers who died during pandemic

Diana Castillo
Updated: October 18, 2021 06:45 PM
Created: October 18, 2021 06:38 PM
SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. - The COVID pandemic has affected all of our lives in some way – and for many people – they're now dealing with the loss of loved ones. One hospital in the four corners is making sure to pay tribute to lives' lost.
Mothers, fathers, EMTs, nurses and now heroes. Caregivers who lost their battle to COVID-19, many dedicated decades to the San Juan Regional Medical Center.
"I think everybody who works at hospitals today, Particularly those in New Mexico. Understand the impact of this pandemic has had on our organizations are caregivers and patients we serve,” said Jeff Bourgeois, president and CEO of San Juan Regional Medical Center.
The impact still present in the community, at one point, the San Juan Regional Medical Center was also hit hard by the pandemic. Last week- the hospital unveiled a labyrinth in their healing garden, a tribute to caregivers who passed away from COVID.
"We just felt it was important to honor those who've worked here and lost their lives to COVID-19. The labyrinth is designed to facilitate healing, encourage reflected meditation for our patients our community and our caregivers for many years to come,” said Bourgeois.
The labyrinth is open to the public, although right now space is limited due to COVID cases and visitation restrictions.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company