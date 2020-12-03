San Miguel Co. businesses enjoying fewer restrictions due to community's effort to curb COVID-19

Sandoval is thankful to be operating with indoor dining. She said the restaurant struggled when they could only provide curbside service.

"Our concept is based on the experience of coming here and the service, and that really drives the majority of our sales," she said.

Moving into yellow couldn't have come at a better time for Sandoval. Temperatures in Las Vegas are expected to be in the 20s Thursday night.

"Having the place for even just 20 patrons at a time is amazing because there’s just a point where people won’t sit outside," she said.

The mayor of Las Vegas does not plan on stopping the aggressive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. A curfew remains in effect until at least mid-December.

"It’s 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and that gives the opportunity to avoid gathering in the evenings and people going to each other’s houses," said Louie Trujillo, who was elected two weeks before the pandemic began.

The city manager said, in addition to the public heath measures, living in a small community has helped people understand the seriousness of the virus.

“We’re worried about each other. I think that’s part of living in a small town because you’re not faceless," said Las Vegas City Manager Bill Taylor. "It’s not you heard about some number that so many people got sick — you know those people.”