Investigators identify San Miguel County jail inmate killed Monday

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 04, 2021 10:35 AM
Created: November 02, 2021 02:01 PM

LAS VEGAS, N.M. – A San Miguel County Detention Center inmate died after being assaulted Monday night.

The inmate was identified as Eric Vigil, 40, according to a report by the Las Vegas Optic

County officials say Vigil was assaulted at the jail Monday evening, at around 5:45 p.m. He was transported by ambulance to Alta Vista Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The Las Vegas Police Department is investigating.


