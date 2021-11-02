Investigators identify San Miguel County jail inmate killed Monday

Jonathan Fjeld
LAS VEGAS, N.M. – A San Miguel County Detention Center inmate died after being assaulted Monday night.
The inmate was identified as Eric Vigil, 40, according to a report by the Las Vegas Optic.
County officials say Vigil was assaulted at the jail Monday evening, at around 5:45 p.m. He was transported by ambulance to Alta Vista Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Las Vegas Police Department is investigating.
