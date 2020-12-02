San Miguel County moves to yellow, Los Alamos County falls back to red

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The state updated its new "Red to Green" map Wednesday, and 32 of the state's 33 counties are operating in red, the highest COVID-19 risk level.
San Miguel County is the only county in the yellow. Los Alamos had previously been in the yellow, but fell back into the red.
Counties at the Red Level are those with a new COVID-19 case incident rate of greater than 8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the most recent two-week period and an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results over the most recent 14-day period greater than 5%.
Counties in red have more restrictions than a county would have in yellow or green. No county has met the criteria to be in the green level.
The map of counties will be updated every two weeks, on Wednesdays.
Click here to view the restrictions for all levels, red, yellow and green
