Trial begins for daycare workers accused in hot car death
Marian Camacho
January 30, 2019 08:48 AM
CLOVIS, N.M. - Opening statements are set to begin Wednesday in the trial for two New Mexico women accused of leaving two children in a hot car. One of the children died.
Sandi and Mary Taylor of Portales have both been charged with child abuse.
Authorities say back in 2017, the women left a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old in a car in 90-degree heat for nearly two hours. The two-year-old girl passed away.
If convicted, the women each face up to 36-years in prison.
