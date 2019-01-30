Trial begins for daycare workers accused in hot car death | KOB 4
Trial begins for daycare workers accused in hot car death

Marian Camacho
January 30, 2019 08:48 AM

CLOVIS, N.M. - Opening statements are set to begin Wednesday in the trial for two New Mexico women accused of leaving two children in a hot car. One of the children died. 

Sandi and Mary Taylor of Portales have both been charged with child abuse.

Authorities say back in 2017, the women left a 1-year-old and a  2-year-old in a car in 90-degree heat for nearly two hours. The two-year-old girl passed away.

If convicted, the women each face up to 36-years in prison.

