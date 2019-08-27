Sandia National Laboratories director to retire in December | KOB 4
Sandia National Laboratories director to retire in December

Sandia National Laboratories director to retire in December

The Associated Press
August 27, 2019 03:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The director of Albuquerque-based Sandia National Laboratories is retiring.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that 67-year-old Steve Younger has been on the job for two years and that he told employees Monday that he will retire Dec. 31.

Sandia is a federal installation involved in the nation's nuclear weapons program and international nonproliferation efforts.

Younger said the National Technology and Engineering Solutions Board of Managers is searching for his successor.

Younger unveiled his retirement plans several months after Sandia announced it expects to hire 1,900 employees this year, including 1,100 to fill newly created positions at the lab.

Younger formerly was associate director at Los Alamos National Laboratory and he began working with nuclear weapons in 1982.

Created: August 27, 2019 03:15 PM

