Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office, FBI asks for help with 45-year-old case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Sandoval County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are asking for help IN solving a 45-year-old cold case.
Mary “Molly” Sparks was found dead in a drainage ditch in 1975. Her body was found in Algodones after she left home in a family car to meet with friends.
Now, 45 years later, the circumstances of her death are getting a new set of eyes. The FBI is getting involved. They hope new technology, like DNA tracking and data analysis, will help crack the case.
“Investigators are reviewing the evidence to see if technology not available at the time of the crime will allow us to develop new clues,” said James Langenberg, the FBI special agent in charge.
Anyone who may have information, even those interviewed in 1975, are encouraged to call the FBI field office at (505) 889-1300. People can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
