Sandoval County votes to become Second Amendment Sanctuary County, 4-1

There were long lines waiting to go into the Sandoval County Commissioners meeting.

Most of the people speaking out Thursday night urged commissioners to pass the resolution, saying they need their guns to protect themselves and they feel their rights as citizens are violated.

A few who were against the resolution told commissioners the discussion was political theatre, and that the gun control bills up in Santa Fe are meant to protect New Mexicans.

Chaves County and Grant County also just voted to become Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties on Thursday.

They join the other Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties, including Catron, Grant, Eddy, San Juan, Lincoln, Socorro, Quay, Hidalgo, Valencia and Union County.

Several more counties are scheduled to vote on becoming a sanctuary county within February.

Sandoval County Sheriff Casaus released the following statement:

"As the Sheriff of Sandoval County, I feel it’s my responsibility and duty to not only preserve and protect life, but also to preserve and protect the rights of our residents. I believe strongly in the Second Amendment and also in my responsibility and oath to protect the innocent. As a geographic area consisting of rural towns, tribal entities, and metropolitan communities, I have found that Sandoval County relies on the constitutional right to keep and bear arms more often than in some other dominantly metropolitan areas. This resolution does not mean the criminal element will be free to do as they please. As the Sheriff of Sandoval County, I will still enforce the existing laws and prosecute them to the fullest. This resolution assists in protecting law-abiding Citizens in our county, and their Second Amendment rights. It sends a strong message to our State Legislature that says that Sandoval County does not support the current gun control legislation they are considering. These proposed laws, as currently written, only impact law-abiding citizens and will do nothing to take guns out of the hands of criminals."