Santa Fe among top ten cities in the country for high vaccination rates

Dr. Johnson said the city will be shifting its focus away from mass vaccination clinics.

"Over the next month or so we're going to be seeing fewer and fewer of the large scale events and more working to kind of integrate vaccination into regular medical care, into hospitals,” she said.

With each shot, Santa Fe continues to inch closer to the new normal.

"And it is the game changer. This is how we get to that place where we can open up, be safe, have the economy go strong, have people have some fun as summer and the fall arrive, have some of our favorite events,” said Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber.

