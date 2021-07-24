Santa Fe Animal Shelter 30% over capacity, waiving adoption fees

KOB Web Staff
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees because the shelter is over capacity.
Last month, the shelter took in over 500 animals and they still have at least 100 more up for adoption.
Because they are 30% over capacity – they are offering fee-waived adoptions on every animal regardless of age or breed this weekend.
Housing all of the animals hasn't been easy, and the shelter had to make a few modifications to their space by converting 14 feeding kennels into housing kennels to make room for all the animals..
"This is the first time we have had to construct new kennels in about five years," said Murad Kirdar, the public relations officer for the shelter. "It really shows the impact of how many more animals we have here at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter."
Anybody who is interested in adopting, but can't make it this weekend, is in luck. The shelter will waive all adult animal adoptions through the end of the July.
